Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $309.42 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $312.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.31.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

