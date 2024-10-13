Cwm LLC Acquires 2,574 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 321.2% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 213,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,603,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

