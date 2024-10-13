Cwm LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.45% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,945,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 93.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTD stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $305.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

