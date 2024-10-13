Cwm LLC Has $4.92 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.69.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMC opened at $225.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.