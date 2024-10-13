Cwm LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $260.59 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

