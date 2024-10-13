Cwm LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,456 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,732,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,826,000 after buying an additional 211,845 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after acquiring an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

