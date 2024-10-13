Cwm LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.