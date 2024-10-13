Cwm LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,179 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

