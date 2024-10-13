Cwm LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $270.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.31 and a 200-day moving average of $259.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

