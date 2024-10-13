Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.