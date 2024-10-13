Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

