Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in AON were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. waypoint wealth counsel grew its stake in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $355.15 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.06.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

