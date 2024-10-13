Cwm LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.