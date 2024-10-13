Cwm LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,884 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,610,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,876 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,824,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,379,000 after acquiring an additional 885,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 410.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 951,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,467,000 after purchasing an additional 765,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

