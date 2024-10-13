Cwm LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $385.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.97. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.