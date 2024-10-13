Cwm LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after purchasing an additional 183,480 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,602,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,062,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $286.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

