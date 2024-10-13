Cwm LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

