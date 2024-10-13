Cwm LLC Sells 3,830 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TTE opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

