Cwm LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cwm LLC cut its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of AeroVironment worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 132.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,511,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 144,628 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 120.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 83.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 51,428 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Up 4.2 %

AVAV stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.59. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.12 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock worth $352,178 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

