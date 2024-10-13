Cwm LLC Sells 838 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,868,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 74,483 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $20.66 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $20.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

