Czech National Bank Acquires 1,065 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in News were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWS. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in News by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in News by 8.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

