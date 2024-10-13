Czech National Bank Acquires 1,670 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 321.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the second quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

