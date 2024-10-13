Czech National Bank Acquires 1,757 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -27.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

