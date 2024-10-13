Czech National Bank Acquires 2,830 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZR stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CZR. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

