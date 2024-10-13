Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 32,206 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 206.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAY. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

