Czech National Bank Acquires Shares of 32,206 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAY. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at $66,000.
Dayforce Stock Performance
Shares of DAY stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 206.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $75.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on DAY. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
