Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter worth $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AES by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after buying an additional 141,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $17.32 on Friday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

