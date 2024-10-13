Czech National Bank Buys 1,054 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,049 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

