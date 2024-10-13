Czech National Bank Buys 2,518 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 174,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth about $1,516,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 453.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,102 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 349,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 47,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Loews stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

