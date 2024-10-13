Czech National Bank Buys 701 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day moving average is $216.28.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

