Czech National Bank Has $1.68 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 12.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in BorgWarner by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,681,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

