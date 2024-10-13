Czech National Bank Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FMC opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.