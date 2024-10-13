Czech National Bank Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HII stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

