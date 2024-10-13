Czech National Bank Has $2.61 Million Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

