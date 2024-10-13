Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Match Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Match Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.