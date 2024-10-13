Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

