Czech National Bank Purchases 1,735 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 117.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,801 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at $7,690,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 47.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 362,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 116,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

