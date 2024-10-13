Czech National Bank Purchases 3,703 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Rollins by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Rollins by 9.9% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

