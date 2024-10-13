Czech National Bank Purchases 702 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $175.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

View Our Latest Report on Generac

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.