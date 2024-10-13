Czech National Bank Purchases 9,512 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

