Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $23.38 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

