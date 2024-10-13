Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.99.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

