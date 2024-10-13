Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 432,187 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $70.53 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.