Czech National Bank Sells 461 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total transaction of $5,017,203.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $160.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

