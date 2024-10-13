Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

DFIP stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

