DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,924 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,194,000 after acquiring an additional 687,522 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

