DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 40.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

DXC Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

