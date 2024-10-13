Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $449,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

