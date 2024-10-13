Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 527 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VMBS opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

