Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

