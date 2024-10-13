Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HFXI opened at $27.48 on Friday. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $604.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

